Reported rape leads to arrest of two Milford residents

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of people from Milford were arrested Tuesday afternoon for a Geary County rape.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says James Beem was arrested for a rape that happened in a home on Old Highway 77.

Deputies received the report around 8:30 Tuesday morning when the responded to Junction City High School in reference to a possible rape. Their investigation led to Beem’s arrest just before 2:00 p.m.

Melissa Beem was also arrested for aiding and abetting rape.

The Sheriff’s Office says more information will be released when it becomes available.

