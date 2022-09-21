Reported rape leads to arrest of two Milford residents

Melissa Beem and Christopher Beem
Melissa Beem and Christopher Beem(Geary County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of people from Milford were arrested Tuesday afternoon for a Geary County rape.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says James Beem was arrested for a rape that happened in a home on Old Highway 77.

Deputies received the report around 8:30 Tuesday morning when the responded to Junction City High School in reference to a possible rape. Their investigation led to Beem’s arrest just before 2:00 p.m.

Melissa Beem was also arrested for aiding and abetting rape.

The Sheriff’s Office says more information will be released when it becomes available.

