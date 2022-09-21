RCPD investigates after fight between teens leads to injuries

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are investigating after a fight between two teenagers led to a broken nose and other injuries.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, officers were called to the 3300 block of Robinson Dr. with reports of aggravated battery.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy had gotten in a fight that resulted in a broken nose and other facial injuries.

RCPD did not say anyone was taken to a hospital for treatment, however, the incident remains under investigation.

