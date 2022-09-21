One seriously injured in I-70 crash late Tuesday in Wyandotte County

One person was seriously injured late Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seriously injured late Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday near the I-70 and I-635 interchange in Kansas City, Kan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1997 Toyota 4Runner was traveling west on I-70 when it swerved into a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The 4Runner then crossed back through all lanes of traffic and rolled over.

The driver of the 4Runner, identified as Francis Alexander Pacheco Ramirez, 20, of Kansas City, Kan., was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Ramirez was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Shawn Christopher Long, 41 of Bonner Springs, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Long was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

