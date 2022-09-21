One injured in overnight shooting in south Topeka

Police early West remained at the scene of an overnight shooting in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park in south Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured early Wednesday at a south Topeka mobile home park, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday in a mobile home park in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park.

Responding officers found one person who had been wounded in the shooting, police said.

That person was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

The victim’s condition wasn’t available as of 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police were at the scene after sunrise to continue their investigation.

Yellow crime/scene tape was placed over a wide area between two mobile homes.

Check WIBW.com later for more information as it becomes available.

