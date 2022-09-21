One injured in overnight shooting in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured early Wednesday at a south Topeka mobile home park, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday in a mobile home park in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park.

Responding officers found one person who had been wounded in the shooting, police said.

That person was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

The victim’s condition wasn’t available as of 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police were at the scene after sunrise to continue their investigation.

Yellow crime/scene tape was placed over a wide area between two mobile homes.

