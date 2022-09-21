Officers respond to attempted burglary at downtown Topeka office building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least six law enforcement units responded to a report of an attempted burglary Wednesday morning at a downtown Topeka office building.
Officers from the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the five-story building, located in the 200 block of S.E. 6th Ave.
Police officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that they were called to the building after receiving a report that a person was inside and was attempting to steal items.
Officers checked all of the floors of the building but were unable to locate a person in connection with the attempted burglary.
Crews then cleared the scene around 8:50 a.m.
At least one K-9 unit responded to the scene.
No injuries were reported.
