Officers respond to attempted burglary at downtown Topeka office building

Officers responded to the 200 block of S.E. 6th Ave. on reports of an Attempted Burglary...
Officers responded to the 200 block of S.E. 6th Ave. on reports of an Attempted Burglary Wednesday morning.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least six law enforcement units responded to a report of an  attempted burglary Wednesday morning at a downtown Topeka office building.

Officers from the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the five-story building, located in the 200 block of S.E. 6th Ave.

Police officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that they were called to the building after receiving a report that a person was inside and was attempting to steal items.

Officers checked all of the floors of the building but were unable to locate a person in connection with the attempted burglary.

Crews then cleared the scene around 8:50 a.m.

At least one K-9 unit responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

