Navy Seal, Paralympian speaks to Shawnee Heights students

Dan Cnossen, a Navy Seal and six-time Paralympian spoke with Shawnee Heights students on...
Dan Cnossen, a Navy Seal and six-time Paralympian spoke with Shawnee Heights students on Wednesday.(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday, students at Shawnee Heights got the opportunity to hear from a six-time Paralympian and Navy Seal, who happens to also be a SHHS alum.

Dan Cnossen, a Topeka native, graduated from Shawnee Heights in 1998. After high school, he attended the U.S. Naval Academy and became a Seal after he graduated from the Academy in 2002.

Cnossen lost his legs in 2009 when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) during a mission. He has since been awarded the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star with Valor. He earned a Master of Public Administration in 2016 from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

On Wednesday, Cnossen’s message to students was to face their challenges head-on. The presentation was part of Advisor’s Excel’s Inspire-U series, where guest speakers visit and share their experiences with staff members and students.

