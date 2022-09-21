Marshall hopes to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall is hoping to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations with new legislation as the fentanyl crisis grows.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday, Sept. 21, he and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) introduced the Drug Cartel Terrorist Designation Act amid the growing fentanyl crisis. He said the legislation would formally designate drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

As these cartels continue to cross the border with illicit guns and drugs that kill hundreds of Americans each day, Marshall said the designation is needed to ramp up efforts to fight them.

“The illicit drugs and other deadly activities being carried out by cartels are killing Americans at record rates,” Marshall said. “As these cartels continue to invade our porous southern border in an increasingly militarized approach, this designation is needed to ramp up our efforts to combat them. We will not rest in our fight to stop fentanyl’s terrible scourge wreaking havoc in Kansas and across the U.S.”

Marshall said the Drug Cartel Terrorist Designation Act would formally designate the following cartels as FTOs:

Reynosa/Los Metros faction of the Gulf Cartel.

The Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The Sinaloa Cartel

“Fentanyl is a leading cause of death among young people in the United States—and those who knowingly distribute the highly lethal drug are declaring war on Americans,” Scott said. “I am proud to join Senator Marshall in standing up against this crisis and urge this commonsense legislation to pass the Senate immediately.”

Marshall also said the legislation would require a report on possible additional cartels to give FTO designations. He said the declaration would do the following:

Make it against the law for individuals to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to the cartel to enter the United States.

Ban any foreign citizen from entering the United States who is a member of one of these cartels, is formally associated with the organization or who has “engaged in terrorist activity” relating to that organization.

Grant the Secretary of the Treasury the authority to freeze the assets of each cartel and block any transactions relating to those assets.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.