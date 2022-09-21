Manhattan man arrested after meth found during traffic stop

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested after officers found meth in the car he was driving during a traffic stop.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, officers arrested Eladio Alvarez, 43, of Manhattan, in the 1600 block of Pierre St.

Alvarez was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license.

Originally, officers said they had stopped the car Alvarez was driving for a nonvalid license plate. During the stop, they said they found meth and paraphernalia in the car.

Alvarez remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Pedestrian identified in fatal school bus collision
Lockdown at Emporia High School on Sept. 20, 2022.
Lockdown lifted at three Emporia public schools
The Goodyear blimp landed Monday at Forbes Field in Topeka.
Did you see the Goodyear blimp in Topeka? Here’s what we know...
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
FILE
Western Kansas teen driver dies after collision with tree

Latest News

Crash near SE 2nd and Rice Rd.
East Topeka crash under investigation
Crash near SE 2nd and Rice Rd.
Crash near 2nd & SE Rice Rd. in Topeka
FILE - Kansas Statehouse.
Kansas sees 10 straight months of historically low unemployment rates
FILE
RCPD investigates after fight between teens leads to injuries