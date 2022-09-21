Manhattan man arrested after meth found during traffic stop

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested after officers found meth in the car he was driving during a traffic stop.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, officers arrested Eladio Alvarez, 43, of Manhattan, in the 1600 block of Pierre St.

Alvarez was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license.

Originally, officers said they had stopped the car Alvarez was driving for a nonvalid license plate. During the stop, they said they found meth and paraphernalia in the car.

Alvarez remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

