Man shot Wednesday morning in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

An American Medical Response ambulance left the scene with its lights and sirens activated.

The location was about two blocks north of the Washburn University campus.

