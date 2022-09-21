Man shot Wednesday morning in central Topeka

One man has been taken to the hospital
Emergency responders were on the scene of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600...
Emergency responders were on the scene of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

An American Medical Response ambulance left the scene with its lights and sirens activated.

The location was about two blocks north of the Washburn University campus.

Check WIBW.com for more information as it becomes available.

