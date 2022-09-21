Man in prison for Riley Co. child sex crimes dies behind bars

EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who had been in prison for child sex crimes out of Riley Co. has died behind bars.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate Cody James Torbol, 29, died on Tuesday, Sept. 20, as he was in custody. He was found unresponsive in his cell during the evening. Staff immediately began life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived.

Despite personnel’s efforts, KDOC said Torbol was pronounced dead by medical staff. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy, however, preliminary information indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when an inmate dies in KDOC’s care, it said the death is under investigation by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation into Torbol’s case remains ongoing.

Torbol had been serving a 221-month - 18.4 year - prison sentence after he was convicted in Riley Co. of aggravated criminal sodomy of a child. He was sentenced in 2017 for the crime which happened in 2008. He had also previously served time in prison for two 2011 burglary convictions out of Pottawatomie Co.

