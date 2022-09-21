Local veterans offered free flu shots through VA drive-through clinics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local veterans will again be able to get their flu shots through a drive-through vaccine clinic with the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System.

The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System says free drive-through flu shot clinics will begin soon for local enrolled veterans. The drive will begin on Sept. 26 for veterans in Topeka.

The VA noted that the same drive-through options will be available at several community-based outpatient clinics,s starting with the Junction City VA on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The system indicated that it will again offer the clinic in 2022 for the safety and convenience of veterans. It said those who have a routine appointment with a provider can get a free flu vaccine while in the clinic as well at any Primary Care, Behavioral Health or Specialty Clinic.

If veterans have suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, or have been exposed within two weeks, the VA said they should not attend the drive-through clinic until released from quarantine. If veterans think they may have COVID-19 they should contact their local VA Medical Center.

In order to get a flu shot, the VA indicated that veterans will be required to bring a VA ID card and wear clothes that allow staff to reach their upper arms.

Times and locations for the drive-through events are as follows:

Topeka VA Medical Center: 2200 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka, KS 66652. Building 3 – Outside circular drive: Monday-Fridays: September 26, 2022 - November 10, 2022. 8:00 am – 3:30 pm. Evening/weekend hours: Wednesday, September 28, 2022 - 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022 - 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm Saturday, October 8, 2022 – 10:00 am – 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 12, 2022 - 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Leavenworth VA Medical Center : 4101 4th Street Trafficway, Leavenworth, KS 66048. Building 94 – Voluntary Services. Monday–Fridays: September 26, 2022 – November 10, 2022. 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. Evening/weekend hours: Saturday, September 24, 2022 - 10:00 am – 1:00 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022 - 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022 - 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022 - 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Emporia American Legion Post 5: 2921 W. 12th Ave., Emporia, KS 66801. Thursday, October 11, 2022 – 3:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Fort Scott, CBOC: 902 South Horton St., Fort Scott, KS 66701-2438. Thursday, October 6, 2022 - 8:00 am – 11:00 am Thursday, October 6, 2022 - 3:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Junction City CBOC : 1169 Southwind Drive., Junction City, KS 66441-2644. Thursday, September 22, 2022 - 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm Thursday, October 27, 2022 - 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Kansas City CBOC: 9201 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66112-1510. Saturday, October 1, 2022 - 7:00 am – 12:00 Noon

Lawrence CBOC : 4821 Quail Crest Place, Lawrence, KS 66047. Friday, October 14, 2022 - 8:00 am – 6:30 pm

Platte City CBOC : 2303 Higgins, Suite F, Platte City, MO 64079 Saturday, October 1, 2022 - 7:00 am – 12:00 Noon

St. Joseph CBOC : 3302 S. Belt Hwy, Suite P, St. Joseph, MO 64503 Saturday, October 1, 2022 - 7:00 am – 12:00 Noon



Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.