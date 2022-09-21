Lawrence man pleads guilty to sales tax theft, sentenced to jail

FILE
FILE(Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has pleaded guilty to the theft of sales tax funds and has been sentenced to jail for the crimes.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says James Morey, 68, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft related to sales tax and was ordered to pay nearly $55,000 in restitution as well as a 30-day jail sentence.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Schmidt said Morey pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor theft in Douglas Co. District Court. Judge Stacey Donovan accepted the plea and ordered him to pay the restitution as well s a $500 fine. He was also ordered to serve 30 days in the county jail.

Schmidt noted that the investigation found that Morey failed to remit sales taxes he collected while operating two businesses in Douglas Co. He told investigators that he used the sales tax money from the businesses “for personal reasons.”

The AG indicated that the case was investigated by the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigations and was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stacy Edwards.

