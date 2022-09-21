Kid Wind national winners from Kansas invited to Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Student innovators were welcomed to the Kansas Statehouse Wednesday morning by Lt. Governor David Toland. The student teams competed and received national honors in the National Kid Wind challenge in May held in San Antonio.

Each team was tasked with designing a wind turbine and teams were judged on performance, knowledge and presentation.

The winners from Kansas are team Hutch Stem Blue from Hutchinson, team Wind Chill from Dighton, and team Gerald La Turbina from Beloit. The teams say they are glad to see their hard work pay off.

“We were there snow days, weekends, off times,” said team Hutch Stem Blue. “We were there a whole bunch, two days a week we were working on this. It takes a lot of hard work.”

“It feels really great,” said Westin from team Wind Chill. “Just to see what we started with and for what we are at now and it just amazes us what we can do and how much we have grown with it.”

After meeting with the Lt. Governor the teams were taken on a guided tour of the Capitol and were then provided lunch.

