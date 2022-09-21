Kid Wind national winners from Kansas invited to Kansas Statehouse

Teams tasked with designing wind turbines in project
National elementary division winners team Hutch Stem Blue stand in front of their winning wind...
National elementary division winners team Hutch Stem Blue stand in front of their winning wind turbine.(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Student innovators were welcomed to the Kansas Statehouse Wednesday morning by Lt. Governor David Toland. The student teams competed and received national honors in the National Kid Wind challenge in May held in San Antonio.

Each team was tasked with designing a wind turbine and teams were judged on performance, knowledge and presentation.

The winners from Kansas are team Hutch Stem Blue from Hutchinson, team Wind Chill from Dighton, and team Gerald La Turbina from Beloit. The teams say they are glad to see their hard work pay off.

“We were there snow days, weekends, off times,” said team Hutch Stem Blue. “We were there a whole bunch, two days a week we were working on this. It takes a lot of hard work.”

“It feels really great,” said Westin from team Wind Chill. “Just to see what we started with and for what we are at now and it just amazes us what we can do and how much we have grown with it.”

After meeting with the Lt. Governor the teams were taken on a guided tour of the Capitol and were then provided lunch.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Pedestrian identified in fatal school bus collision
Lockdown at Emporia High School on Sept. 20, 2022.
Lockdown lifted at three Emporia public schools
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Cody James Torbol, 29, an inmate of the El Dorado...
Man in prison for Riley Co. child sex crimes dies behind bars
Three killed in two-vehicle crash near Abilene
Rajhgerio Smith
One arrested after overnight shooting at south Topeka mobile home park

Latest News

He shared some advice with the students.
Speaker visits Shawnee Heights
Live at Five
The Kansas Capital Quilters Guild is looking forward to the return of its annual show.
Kansas Capital Quilters Guild sews up show of creative talent
The Kansas Capital Quilters Guild is looking forward to the return of its annual show.
Kansas Capital Quilters Guild sews up show of creative talents
Meriden Fall Show
Step back in time at Meriden Fall Show and Swap Meet