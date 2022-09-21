Kansas sees 10 straight months of historically low unemployment rates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State has seen 10 straight months of record-low unemployment rates.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she celebrated that for the past 10 months, the state’s unemployment rate has been below 2.9% - the previous historic low which was last reached in August 1978.

For each of those months, Gov. Kelly said the state’s unemployment rate was over a full percentage point below the national average.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Kansas has the 8th lowest unemployment rate in the nation.

“We have been tireless about prioritizing job creation, business investment, and workforce development – and it’s clear our efforts are paying off,” said Governor Kelly. “For ten straight months, Kansas has far outstripped the nation as a whole when it comes to ensuring people have the high-quality employment they need to provide for their families and contribute to their communities.”

In September, Kelly said the state passed the 50,000 benchmark for jobs created and retained since the start of her administration.

Kelly also noted that the state started to keep records of monthly unemployment rates in January 1976.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.