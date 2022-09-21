Kansas Capital Quilters Guild sews up show of creative talent

The Kansas Capital Quilters Guild Show is Saturday and Sunday at the Sunrise Optimist Building near Seaman High School
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Beautiful handmade quilts take center stage this weekend.

The Kansas Capital Quilters Guild Show is Sept. 24 and 25, at the Sunrise Optimist Building, 720 NW 50th St., near Seaman High School. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission of $6 per person supports the guild’s community activities.

Kim Stitch and Janet Creager visited Eye on NE Kansas to give a sneak peek.

