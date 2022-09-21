K-State to honor Salina manufacturing company as 2022 Company of the Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University will honor a manufacturing company out of Salina as its 2022 Company of the Year.

Kansas State University says that its Carl R. Ice College of Engineering will honor Great Plains Manufacturing Inc. as its 2022 Company of the Year. It said the annual award is based on an entity’s commitment shown to engineering education, as well as high standards and quality performance in the engineering profession.

K-State noted that Great Plains was established in 1976 and has been an industry leader in the manufacturing of agricultural implements for tillage, seeding and planting, as well as dirt working, turf maintenance handling and landscaping equipment.

Based in Salina, the University noted that Great Plans has eight manufacturing facilities in Central Kansas and operates a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubota North America - which bought the company in 2016.

“It’s a privilege to recognize Great Plains Manufacturing as our 2022 Company of the Year,” said Matt O’Keefe, dean of the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering. “The company’s investment in the college, both in direct financial support of students and faculty, as well as hiring our graduates, is much appreciated.”

K-State indicated that Great Plains is an Engineering Leadership and Innovation corporate partner in the college and takes part in the annual Career Spotlight Day on campus as mentors interact with ELI Scholars throughout the year.

The university said Great Plains recruits students in the biological systems, computer, electrical, environmental, industrial and mechanical engineering majors - as well as agricultural technology management, computer science and construction science and management majors.

K-State noted that the company has also provided direct support for student scholarships and helps support faculty and research. Additionally, it said Great Plains has sponsored the Helwig Farms Quarter-Scale Tractor Team and partnered with students working on their senior design projects.

The university said it will honor Great Plains as part of the College of Engineering’s career fair reception at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the Engineering Hall atrium.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.