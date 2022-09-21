K-State football looks to bounce back from first loss

By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Coming off its first loss of the 2022 season against Tulane, Kansas State football is looking to put it behind them and focus on what’s next.

Awaiting them on Saturday is their biggest challenge yet: No. 6 Oklahoma. The game marks the Wildcats’ first away game, and Big 12 conference opener.

Head coach Chris Klieman said this is not panic time. The team is focusing on being more aggressive on offense, converting on third and fourth down, and getting more touches to players like Malik Knowles, Phillip Brooks, and Deuce Vaughn in the passing game.

That means quarterback Adrian Martinez may have to take more risks, but the team is fully confident in their QB1.

“He’s in a new environment. Let’s not forget, he’s replacing a guy who was a pretty dang good player in Skylar Thompson. And that’s not probably the easiest thing to do,” said Coach Klieman. “I wanna let the kid breathe a little bit, and encourage him to cut it loose. But I wanna give Adrian that belief for starters, because I’ve seen it.”

Martinez and the rest of his team has had no problem putting the loss behind them and focusing on the conference slate ahead of them.

“We feel really confident going into this game, and in general in the Big 12. It’s a great opportunity for us to bounce back, I think the guys recognize that and know it can be done,” said Martinez. “The sky’s not falling, all of our goals and aspirations are still on the horizon for us. This team’s confident going into this week.”

Deuce Vaughn and the other players are in agreement. “Everything that we want is still in front of us, especially going into conference play,” said Vaughn. “You’re 0-0 going into conference play. This is the first game on that schedule, and it’s one that we’re looking forward to.”

Kickoff against Oklahoma in Norman is set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Pedestrian identified in fatal school bus collision
Logan Wittenberg
Shooting suspect that sparked alert in Jeff. Co. identified
The Shawnee Co. Commission, along with several other county agencies will do business from a...
Five Shawnee Co. agencies set to vacate courthouse next month
Lockdown at Emporia High School on Sept. 20, 2022.
Lockdown lifted at three Emporia public schools
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Vellamy Diaz of Highland Park Boys Soccer scores a goal against Sumner
Highland Park Boys Soccer falls to Sumner
KPZ Week 3: Manhattan 31, Hays 21
High School Football Rankings Week 4
Washburn Rural girls golf
Washburn Rural girls golf wins City Championship & TW Invitational
Washburn volleyball falls in AVCA Coaches Poll