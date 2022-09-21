Jaylen Watson, hero of Chiefs win over Chargers, recognized as AFC Defensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another week, another Chiefs player awarded for their performance.

Rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson received AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 2 of the NFL season. Watson’s 99-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter helped secure the Kansas City Chiefs comeback 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Watson, a seventh-round selection out of Washington State, was filling in at cornerback for the injured Trent McDuffie, and made the most of his opportunity.

With the Chargers threatening to retake the lead in a 17-17 game with under 11 minutes to play, Watson stepped in front of a Justin Herbert throw to tight end Gerald Everett, picked off the pass at the one-yard line and took it the other way.

The pick-6 for the rookie out of Washington State gave the Chiefs a 24-17 lead with 10:29 remaining in the fourth quarter.

En route to the end zone, Watson avoided a couple tackles, including a swipe by Herbert, and raced to the end zone, sending the Arrowhead Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

“We knew they liked to throw switch routes so me and Justin (Reid) worked together,” Watson said Thursday night. “The ball just ended up in my chest and I took it home. It was a surreal feeling. I didn’t even know what to do when I got into the end zone. It’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

After the Chiefs’ season-opening win in Week 1, Patrick Mahomes was awarded the AFC Offensive Player of the Week recognition.

