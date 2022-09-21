Highland Park Boys Soccer falls to Sumner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park Boys Varsity Soccer has looked impressive this season, but couldn’t get much going against Sumner on Tuesday night, falling 6-1.

The Scots’ sole goal came from star senior Vellamy Diaz, who continues to showcase his strong skills this season, in the 46th minute.

Highland Park is now 4-3 on the season, and will next face Harmon on the road on Thursday. The start time is still to be announced.

