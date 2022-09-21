Fort Riley getting apple pies ready for Saturday’s festival

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Today Fort Riley had their pie making for Fort Riley’s annual Fall Apple Day Festival, the Army installation’s open house. Apple pie week is preparing all the pies for Fall Apple Day.

Each year the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley (HASFR) makes hundreds of apple pies as part of the Fall Apple Day Festival. The pie making effort relies on dozens of community volunteers. Money raised by HASFR through the sale of apple pies is used for many historical preservation projects, college scholarships and many other community support activities.

Frozen whole pies are sold in advance. Other activities of Fort Riley Fall Apple Day Festival include military technology and capabilities demonstrations, equipment displays, “hands-on” activities, entertainment, historical tours and food and beverage concessions.

Victoria Rios-Furlow and Penny Marvin, HASFR 2022 pie queens, said its a process but with the many volunteers they have it can go pretty fast. ”It starts with washing apples, pealing apples, coring apples, and then you go to quality check and then after that it goes to a different station which is the ingredients and then the pie shell is already pre-made so we just put the pie filling inside,” said Rios-Furlow. They also mentioned the special crumble that goes on top as that has been passed down every year.

Fall Apple Day will be held this Saturday from 9-4 out at Fort Riley. Baked, sliced pie will be available for purchase on Saturday as well as a limited supply of whole frozen apple pies.

