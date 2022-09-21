Fort Riley getting apple pies ready for Saturday’s festival

Volunteers helping make apple pies for Fall Apple Day
Volunteers helping make apple pies for Fall Apple Day(WIBW)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Today Fort Riley had their pie making for Fort Riley’s annual Fall Apple Day Festival, the Army installation’s open house. Apple pie week is preparing all the pies for Fall Apple Day.

Each year the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley (HASFR) makes hundreds of apple pies as part of the Fall Apple Day Festival. The pie making effort relies on dozens of community volunteers. Money raised by HASFR through the sale of apple pies is used for many historical preservation projects, college scholarships and many other community support activities.

Frozen whole pies are sold in advance. Other activities of Fort Riley Fall Apple Day Festival include military technology and capabilities demonstrations, equipment displays, “hands-on” activities, entertainment, historical tours and food and beverage concessions.

Victoria Rios-Furlow and Penny Marvin, HASFR 2022 pie queens, said its a process but with the many volunteers they have it can go pretty fast. ”It starts with washing apples, pealing apples, coring apples, and then you go to quality check and then after that it goes to a different station which is the ingredients and then the pie shell is already pre-made so we just put the pie filling inside,” said Rios-Furlow. They also mentioned the special crumble that goes on top as that has been passed down every year.

Fall Apple Day will be held this Saturday from 9-4 out at Fort Riley. Baked, sliced pie will be available for purchase on Saturday as well as a limited supply of whole frozen apple pies.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Pedestrian identified in fatal school bus collision
Lockdown at Emporia High School on Sept. 20, 2022.
Lockdown lifted at three Emporia public schools
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Cody James Torbol, 29, an inmate of the El Dorado...
Man in prison for Riley Co. child sex crimes dies behind bars
Three killed in two-vehicle crash near Abilene
Rajhgerio Smith
One arrested after overnight shooting at south Topeka mobile home park

Latest News

K-State's Will Brennan catches a fly ball against Kansas at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas.
Former Wildcat Will Brennan called up for MLB debut
He shared some advice with the students.
Speaker visits Shawnee Heights
Kid Wind national winners from Kansas invited to Kansas Statehouse
Kid Wind national winners from Kansas invited to Kansas Statehouse
Gov. Kelly narrowly polls ahead of AG Schmidt in gubernatorial race
Gov. Kelly narrowly polls ahead of AG Schmidt in gubernatorial race