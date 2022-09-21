Former Wildcat Will Brennan called up for MLB debut

K-State's Will Brennan catches a fly ball against Kansas at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas.
K-State's Will Brennan catches a fly ball against Kansas at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas.(Scott D. Weaver/K-State Athletics)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cleveland Guardians have called up Kansas State graduate Will Brennan, who will be making his MLB debut against the White Sox on Wednesday night.

Brennan was drafted in the 8th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, and reached Double-A in his first full professional season two years later. The lefty averaged a .314 at bat in the minors this season.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Pedestrian identified in fatal school bus collision
Lockdown at Emporia High School on Sept. 20, 2022.
Lockdown lifted at three Emporia public schools
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Cody James Torbol, 29, an inmate of the El Dorado...
Man in prison for Riley Co. child sex crimes dies behind bars
Three killed in two-vehicle crash near Abilene
Rajhgerio Smith
One arrested after overnight shooting at south Topeka mobile home park

Latest News

Dayton Moore (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Royals fire President of baseball operations Dayton Moore
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson runs an interception back for a touchdown during...
Jaylen Watson, hero of Chiefs win over Chargers, recognized as AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an...
K-State football looks to bounce back from first loss
Vellamy Diaz of Highland Park Boys Soccer scores a goal against Sumner
Highland Park Boys Soccer falls to Sumner