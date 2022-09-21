Former Wildcat Will Brennan called up for MLB debut

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cleveland Guardians have called up Kansas State graduate Will Brennan, who will be making his MLB debut against the White Sox on Wednesday night.

Brennan was drafted in the 8th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, and reached Double-A in his first full professional season two years later. The lefty averaged a .314 at bat in the minors this season.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

