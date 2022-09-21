EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP: Stormont Vail, Children’s Mercy to open new clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With an expanded partnership, Stormont Vail Health and Children’s Mercy will open a new pediatric clinic in the Captial City.

Stormont Vail Health says it and Children’s Mercy Kansas City will expand their ongoing relationship which provides pediatric specialty services to children and families in the Capital City and surrounding areas with the opening of a new dedicated clinic in Topeka.

The health network noted that the new clinic, Children’s Mercy Topeka at Stormont Vail Health, is set to open in October. It said the Children’s Mercy team will provide pediatric cardiology, pediatric endocrinology and pediatric neurology services. The team also plans to expand to telemedicine and other in-person specialty clinics in the future.

Stormont indicated that it and Children’s Mercy first became affiliated in 2018 and Children’s Mercy immediately began to provide pediatric cardiology services and later added the other two services. It said this allowed patients at Stormont Vail pediatric clinics to be treated by a Children’s Mercy provider without the need to travel to Kansas City for care.

“This amplified partnership and new clinic enhances Stormont Vail’s dedication to the community by providing high-quality care, close to home,” said Robert Kenagy, M.D., president and CEO of Stormont Vail Health. “Partnering with a system like Children’s Mercy allows us to build upon the foundation we have made in pediatric specialty services and ensure continued access and excellence in care.”

The health network said it will continue to provide pediatric inpatient services through its hospital-based Neonatal Intensive Care, Pediatrics, Pediatric Intensive Care and Young Adult Center departments - as well as outpatient primary care clinics for pediatrics. It said the new clinic will provide outpatient subspecialty services.

“Our two health systems share a common commitment to put patients and families first and be where our patients live, learn and play,” said Paul Kempinski, MS, FACHE, president and CEO of Children’s Mercy Kansas City. “This expanded partnership gives our teams more resources to continue working toward delivering on that promise, allowing us to maximize our impact by improving access and achieving the best health outcomes”

Stormont Vail said the new clinic will be found at 909 SW Mulvane St.

