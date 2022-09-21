Crews respond to injury crash late Tuesday in southeast Topeka

Two people were reported to have been injured in a crash late Tuesday at S.E. 29th and California Avenue in southeast Topeka.
Two people were reported to have been injured in a crash late Tuesday at S.E. 29th and California Avenue in southeast Topeka.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to an injury crash late Tuesday at a southeast Topeka intersection.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at S.E. 29th and California Avenue.

Initial reports indicated people in both vehicles were transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

WIBW’s Lexi Letterman contributed to this report.

