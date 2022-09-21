Caterpillar looking to expand for growth

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Caterpillar facility out in Wamego, Kansas is looking to grow their facility as they are looking to add around 50 new employees to their staff.

Out at the Caterpillar facility they produce about 50,000 different parts such as buckets, blades, hooks, and brackets. When you see a Caterpillar at a job site there are pretty good chances that the parts for it came from Wamego.

Renee Plute, a section manager, said they are proud of what they do and being in a small town helps. “It’s the center point for a small town like this. We make most of the work tools across the entire globe or across the country, so its really cool to state hey in this small town of Wamego we manufacture a majority of the work tools,” said Plute.

Caterpillar in Wamego manufactures a variety of tools that eventually get attached to machines throughout the world. Facility manager, Adam Mize, said it’s a big deal for a small town to have something like this. ”Caterpillar is proud to be in Wamego, we love the area, we got a great community. It’s a great place to live and to work in the greater Manhattan area and the Wamego community, it allows us to attract some fantastic people,” said Mize.

Caterpillar has people who work as welders, technicians, painters, and section managers but they are still looking to grow. Caterpillar is looking to add 50 entry-level manufacturing technician and welders of all experience levels who want to turn a job into a career by helping build a variety of tool attachments for products you see every day – like excavators and large wheel loaders.

Reyes Sanchez, a robot programmer, said he thinks this is a place to build yourself in a small community. “You know there’s a lot of opportunity here for those that want to take and you know caterpillar is more than just another place to work its a great place to build a career here,” said Sanchez. New welders will receive a $1,000 bonus upon successful performance and new manufacturing technicians will receive a $500 bonus upon successful performance.

Workers don’t do the same repetitive task as they are likely to see every day bring something new and with an added bonus of seeing their work in action wherever they go. “There’s an incredible amount of pride when I see caterpillar machines at work and caterpillar machines at work with our tools on the front end knowing that the amazing men and women from right here in Wamego had a part in making those tools that are now being used to build a better world,” said Mize.

They are hosting a hiring event on Thursday, September 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their facility. To learn more about Caterpillar and the Wamego facility, and to apply for one of their openings, visit //caterpillar.com/Wamego or stop by their hiring event. Their facility is located at 400 Work Tools Drive in Wamego, Kansas.

