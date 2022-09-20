Western Kansas teen driver dies after collision with tree

FILE
FILE(CBS46 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAFFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old driver in Western Kansas has died after the car they were driving hit a tree.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:35 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, emergency crews were called to the 100 block of NE 20th St. - about 2.5 miles southeast of St. John - with reports of a fatality crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville driven by 16-year-old Shane Riley Sheets of St. John had been headed east on NE 20th St. when for an unknown reason, the vehicle entered the north ditch and hit a tree.

KHP said Sheets was pronounced dead at the scene.

