Washburn volleyball falls in AVCA Coaches Poll

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn volleyball fell four places to No. 6 in the latest AVCA top-25 poll after dropping their first match of the season against No. 13 Northwest Missouri, 3-1 on Saturday.

As a team, the Ichabods rank in the top-three in the MIAA in hitting percentage (.245/second), kills per set (13.42/third), and in service aces (94/first). Jalyn Stevenson leads the offense with 125 kills and averages 2.91 kills per set. Halle Meister has 107 kills and is second in the league and 18th in Division II with a .408 attacking percentage.

The back court defense is led by Sydney Pullen (179 digs – 4.26 digs/set) and Sophie McMullen (147 digs – 3.42 digs/set). The setter duo of Corinna McMullen and Sydney Conner have guided the Ichabod offense and tallied 695 and 535 assists, respectively.

The ‘Bods hit the court again on the road Thursday against University of Central Oklahoma at 6 p.m.

