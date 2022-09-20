Washburn Rural girls golf wins City Championship & TW Invitational

Washburn Rural girls golf
Washburn Rural girls golf(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 19, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - History was made for the Washburn Rural girls golf team Monday afternoon.

Since the City Championship began in 2012, Washburn Rural has won all of them. Not to mention, they won the Topeka West Invitational as well.

To round out the top five, Seaman placed second as a team and Hayden finished third.

Washburn Rural’s Raegan Peterson tied for first with Seaman’s Lois Deeter, who went on to be the city champion in a sudden death... going back-to-back.

Avery Scott for the Junior blues finished third with her final score of 82.

