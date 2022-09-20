Two arrested for drugs following Jackson County traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in Jackson County on Saturday night after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:30 p.m. a deputy pulled over a Nissan Altima on 150th and U.S. Highway 75. During the traffic stop, open containers, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia was located inside of the vehicle.

The passenger, Cass Cadue, 27, of Mayetta, was also wanted on outstanding felony warrants from Douglas County. Cadue was arrested on the warrants and for transporting an open container. The driver of the vehicle, Lonnie Shopteese, 50, of Mayetta, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and transporting an open container.

