Tuesday forecast: Another record hot day, strong cold front tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We just have to get through one more extremely hot (record breaking) day before a cold front tomorrow brings much cooler temperatures the rest of the week. There will also be several chances for on and off rain showers and a few t-storms for the second half of the work week.

Taking Action:

Be safe for another very hot day for all of northeast Kansas today, highs around 100° for the entire area. Tomorrow will be hot again especially near I-35 but it will be more in the low-mid 90s not near 100°.

Find those jackets, you will need them by tomorrow evening and for the remainder of the week not only for the cooler temperatures but the increase chance of rain showers at times.

If you have outdoor plans Thursday and Friday, the higher impact will be the cool temperatures and the minimal sun vs the rain chances but have the umbrella handy just in case.



The weather pattern is going to be changing in a big way with a strong cold front pushing through tomorrow. There remains some uncertainty on specific temperatures but the general trend is for the cooler temperatures to be near the Nebraska border and still hot near I-35 with falling temperature during the afternoon hours for areas especially along and north of I-70. It’s possible that temperature could range from the 50s near the Nebraska border to upper 70s near I-35 by sunset.

Today: Sunny. Highs around 100°. Winds SW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds S/SW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Chance of rain especially in the afternoon along HWY 36. Highs in the mid 70s along HWY 36, low-mid 90s near I-35. Again with falling temperatures throughout the afternoon. Winds N/NE 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

The best chance for rain will move through Wednesday night with lingering showers at times Thursday morning. Highs will be stuck in the 60s on Thursday due to lingering cloud cover.

There will be another chance for rain Thursday night into Friday. While most models have the rain winding down in the morning, there is one model that increases the chance for rain in the afternoon so will keep a low chance for rain all day. The 70° still may be too warm from the 8 day especially if rain does linger into the afternoon.

This weekend has a brief warm-up on Saturday with highs in the 80s but a dry cold front on Sunday will cool highs back in the 70s for Sunday and Monday. Model uncertainty exists on how much it warms back up Tuesday through Thursday or if it remains in the 70s.

