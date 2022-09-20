Topeka woman arrested for meth possession

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was taken into custody early Saturday morning after methamphetamine was located during a traffic stop in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:15 Saturday morning, a deputy pulled over a 2002 Ford Explorer near 150th and U.S. Highway 75. During the stop, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was discovered.

The driver, Patricia Ann Buchheit, 52, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine.

