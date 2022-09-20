Topeka Public Schools takes steps to bounce back post-pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safety and mental health are just a couple areas of focus for Topeka Public Schools as they look to bring classrooms a sense of normalcy after two years of pandemic interruptions and changes.

USD 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss the district’s efforts. She touched on continued efforts to update, review and improve safety measures as recent swatting calls and threats make headlines. She said it also points to the need for attention to mental health for students after the pandemic created periods of isolation

Dr. Anderson also shared information on the district’s Family Fitness Fun Night. It’s from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Hummer Sports Park. It will include Information and activities promoting healthy living in a positive, fun atmosphere.

