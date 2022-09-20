Topeka native part of Bored Teachers Comedy Tour coming to TPAC

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Kason Jones is a Topeka High School graduate now working as a special education teacher in Dallas.

On stage, he’s known as KC Mack. He and fellow educators who moonlight as comedians will take the stage at the Topeka Performing Arts Center as part of the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour. The Topeka show is 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Get tickets at topekaperformingartscenter.org.

KC visited with Eye on NE Kansas about the humor to be found in teaching, how his Topeka teachers influenced him, and the lessons he imparts to his students.

