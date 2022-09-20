Topeka native part of Bored Teachers Comedy Tour coming to TPAC

KC Mack is part of the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour, performing Oct. 14 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Kason Jones is a Topeka High School graduate now working as a special education teacher in Dallas.

On stage, he’s known as KC Mack. He and fellow educators who moonlight as comedians will take the stage at the Topeka Performing Arts Center as part of the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour. The Topeka show is 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Get tickets at topekaperformingartscenter.org.

KC visited with Eye on NE Kansas about the humor to be found in teaching, how his Topeka teachers influenced him, and the lessons he imparts to his students.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Wittenberg
Shooting suspect that sparked alert in Jeff. Co. identified
FILE
Pedestrian identified in fatal school bus collision
The Shawnee Co. Commission, along with several other county agencies will do business from a...
Five Shawnee Co. agencies set to vacate courthouse next month
LPD: Human remains found in Lawrence
FILE
One dies following car fire North of Topeka

Latest News

FORK IN THE ROAD: Charlie's
Fork in the Road: Sandwiches keep customers craving more at Charlie’s
13 News at Six
Patricia Ann Buchheit
Topeka woman arrested for meth possession
The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority voted Tuesday to revisit two terminal proposals...
MTAA delays decision on new Billard terminal