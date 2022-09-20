School bus hits pedestrian in Clay Center

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Details surrounding a bus-pedestrian accident in Clay Center on Tuesday morning remain hazy.

Clay County Schools USD 379 says on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, a school bus was involved in an accident with a pedestrian in Clay Center. It said no students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

USD 379 staff notified the public just after 7 a.m. and noted that staff is coordinating with local law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Trooper Ben Gardner says the accident happened at the intersection of 6th St. and Lincoln

The Kansas Highway Patrol says multiple Troopers are on the scene and will continue the investigation. It said the Critical Highway Accident Response Team also responded to the accident.

Details of the accident have not yet been released.

