School bus hits pedestrian in Clay Center

FILE
FILE(KMOV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Details surrounding a bus-pedestrian accident in Clay Center on Tuesday morning remain hazy.

Clay County Schools USD 379 says on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, a school bus was involved in an accident with a pedestrian in Clay Center. It said no students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

USD 379 staff notified the public just after 7 a.m. and noted that staff is coordinating with local law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Trooper Ben Gardner says the accident happened at the intersection of 6th St. and Lincoln

The Kansas Highway Patrol says multiple Troopers are on the scene and will continue the investigation. It said the Critical Highway Accident Response Team also responded to the accident.

Details of the accident have not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Wittenberg
Shooting suspect that sparked alert in Jeff. Co. identified
FILE
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
(File)
Ogden man arrested for raping two women
The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they are...
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
The Shawnee Co. Commission, along with several other county agencies will do business from a...
Five Shawnee Co. agencies set to vacate courthouse next month

Latest News

FILE
Moran: disparity between VA, Operation Deep Dive suicide reports concerning
FILE - CSU's Chris Singleton after being drafted by Cubs
Chris Singleton of Cubs fame to speak at Washburn University
FILE - Oktoberfest at Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant
Blind Tiger Brewery prepares for Pop-Up Oktoberfest Celebration 2022
FILE
AG’s Office recovers $12 million for Kansas consumers in 2021