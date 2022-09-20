RCPD searches for clues in Manhattan Parks and Rec catalytic converter theft

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for information about the theft of a catalytic converter from a Manhattan Parks and Rec work truck.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, officials were called to the 2000 block of Leavenworth St. with reports of criminal damage to property and theft.

When officials arrived, they said Manhattan Parks and Recreation reported that a catalytic converter had been cut off and stolen from a work truck.

According to RCPD, the theft cost Manhattan Parks and Rec about $975.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Wittenberg
Shooting suspect that sparked alert in Jeff. Co. identified
FILE
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
(File)
Ogden man arrested for raping two women
The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they are...
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
The Shawnee Co. Commission, along with several other county agencies will do business from a...
Five Shawnee Co. agencies set to vacate courthouse next month

Latest News

FILE
11 tires damaged causing $3K in damage to Manhattan contracting company
FILE - A waterline break caused Fairchild and N. Kansas Ave. to close Tuesday afternoon.
N. Kansas Ave., Fairchild closure extends after more damage found
FILE
Moran: disparity between VA, Operation Deep Dive suicide reports concerning
FILE
School bus kills pedestrian in Clay Center