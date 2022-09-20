RCPD searches for clues in Manhattan Parks and Rec catalytic converter theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for information about the theft of a catalytic converter from a Manhattan Parks and Rec work truck.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, officials were called to the 2000 block of Leavenworth St. with reports of criminal damage to property and theft.

When officials arrived, they said Manhattan Parks and Recreation reported that a catalytic converter had been cut off and stolen from a work truck.

According to RCPD, the theft cost Manhattan Parks and Rec about $975.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

