N. Kansas Ave., Fairchild closure extends after more damage found

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The closure of N Kansas Ave. and Fairchild St. will be more extensive than originally thought after more damage was found during a water line repair.

The City of Topeka says as the site of N Kansas Ave. and Fairchild St. is evaluated, staff has found a need to close a slightly larger area than originally planned. It said, now, southbound N Kansas Ave. at Fairchild will completely close. It said NW Fairchild will also completely close at N Kansas Ave. on the west leg.

Originally, the City had only planned to close one lane after an emergency water line repair was called for.

The City noted that the east leg of Fairchild St. will be restricted to right in/right out only access but will remain accessible. Meanwhile, northbound Kansas Ave. will remain completely accessible.

However, southbound Kansas Ave. will be detoured from Morse to Quincy to Gordon.

The City indicated that it expects the project to wrap up in about four weeks.

