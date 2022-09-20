MTAA delays decision on new Billard terminal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bids are being considered for a new terminal building at Philip Billard Airport.

The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority received two bids last week. They voted Tuesday to revisit the proposals October 4. The board says the extra time will allow them to make the right decision.

“We just got the numbers as a board,” MTAA Chair Mike Munson explained. “We wanted additional time to review and consider both of those bids to make sure we made an appropriate decision for that facility, which is obviously critical for Billard and a big part of the CARES Act funding we’re using on behalf of the MTAA.”

Munson says there isn’t an exact timeline, but expects the new building to be up within the next few years.

