Lawrence police investigating skeletal remains found in woods

Lawrence Police
Lawrence Police(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police say they’re investigating skeletal remains found west of the city.

LKPD says they’re confident the remains are human, but don’t suspect any foul play. The remains were found in a wooded area south of Bob Billings Parkway just east of K-10.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
Brianna Nowak
Woman arrested after alleged attempt to steal truck, trailer full of horses
The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they are...
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
FILE
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
Logan Wittenberg
Shooting suspect that sparked alert in Jeff. Co. identified

Latest News

The Goodyear blimp landed Monday at Forbes Field in Topeka.
Did you see the Goodyear blimp in Topeka? Here’s what we know...
Goodyear blimp 'Wingfoot Three' is temporarily moored at Topeka Regional Airport.
Airship visits Topeka
Lake Shawnee camping grounds
Shawnee county commissioners approve Lake Shawnee campground improvements
Tornadoes, floods, extreme heat, and blizzards...Kansas can see it all, and that’s why...
Experts share tips for National Preparedness Month