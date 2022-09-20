Lawrence police investigating skeletal remains found in woods
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police say they’re investigating skeletal remains found west of the city.
LKPD says they’re confident the remains are human, but don’t suspect any foul play. The remains were found in a wooded area south of Bob Billings Parkway just east of K-10.
LKPD is investigating human remains found in a wooded area south of Bob Billings Parkway just east of K-10. The remains are skeletal. We feel confident they are human, but don't suspect foul play. Forensic experts hope to determine an identify as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/GySrdudS8H— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) September 19, 2022
