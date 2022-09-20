KMCA donates several car seats in honor of Child Passenger Safety Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Motor Carriers Association donated car seats on Tuesday, September 20, with a mission to reduce the chance of young kids being killed in car accidents.

The KMCA donated 28 car seats to the Kansas Highway Patrol in honor of child passenger safety week, which runs from Sept. 18 - Sept. 24. The safety campaign was created to promote and educate the use of car seats so kids can be as safe as possible.

Other agencies participating in the safety campaign include Safe Kids Kansas and the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office.

Cherie Sage, State Director for Safe Kids Kansas, says that car crashes are still the leading cause of death among Kansas children, so Safe Kids Kansas, the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol wanted to express the importance of checking the back seat for your child and giving them the proper car seat.

“Motor vehicle crashes remain the leading cause of death for children in Kansas and, in addition, these crashes also cause serious and disabling injuries for even more children,” according to Sage. “These organizations and agencies are gathered here today, because of their commitment to protecting the lives of Kansas children.”

As Kansas experiences the sweltering, summer heat, Sage also wanted to remind drivers to always check for their child in the back seat to prevent vehicular heat stroke.

“With the lingering heat of our Kansas summer, it is also important to know that the dangers of children in vehicles goes beyond when the car is in gear,” said Sage. “We have sadly seen the deaths of children right here in Kansas this year from heat stroke in vehicles. On average 38 children die of vehicular heat stroke each year in the U.S. And some children are left in vehicles knowingly, others are left by accident, others by gaining access to the vehicle on their own.”

The KHP superintendent, Herman Jones, also spoke at the conference saying that the department has witnessed many cases when a child was killed in a car crash and said that those crashes stay with them.

“As a law enforcement agency, every day we see a clear picture as to why seat belts and child safety seats are imperative to one’s safety,” said Jones. “For many of us in law enforcement, some of our most vivid and tragic memories come from those crashes that involve children who were killed. Many of these children could have been saved if they had simply been in the right child seat or if they were buckled up.”

Sage said that if you ever see a child unattended in a vehicle, and you believe they are in danger, call 911 and Act! According to Sage, the Kansas Good Samaritan law allows anyone to enter a vehicle, with force, if necessary, to rescue a vulnerable person or pet in danger.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.