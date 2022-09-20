High School Football Rankings Week 4

KPZ Week 3: Manhattan 31, Hays 21
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After week three of high school football in Northeast Kansas, the latest rankings are out ahead of week four.

6A: Manhattan No. 1, Washburn Rural No. 4.

5A: Shawnee Heights No. 10. The Thunderbirds were not ranked last week.

4A: Wamego No. 5

3A: Hayden No. 3, Holton No. 4 and Rock Creek No. 5.

2A: Nemaha Central No. 2, Silver Lake No. 4 and Rossville No. 8

1A: Centralia No. 2, Olpe No. 3, Jackson Heights No. 8 and St. Marys No. 9.

