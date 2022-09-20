Driver arrested after officers watch stolen motorcycle wreck in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wesley Rayton, Sr., 46, was arrested in Topeka after officers saw him crash on a motorcycle found to be stolen and attempt to run from the scene.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday evening, Sept. 19, a patrol officer spotted a black Yamaha sport bike lose control and crash into the curb on the north side of the intersection of 29th and Indiana St.

As the officer reported the accident, TPD said the driver of the motorcycle, identified as Rayton, ran eastward from the accident.

After a short foot chase, officers said Rayton was arrested. It was also found that the motorcycle he was driving had been stolen through a separate TPD case.

Rayton was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of stolen property, failure to stop at an accident, driving while license suspended, interference with law enforcement officers, and unlawful acts.

