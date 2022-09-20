Did you see the Goodyear blimp in Topeka? Here’s what we know...

The Goodyear blimp landed Monday at Forbes Field in Topeka.
The Goodyear blimp landed Monday at Forbes Field in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s the Goodyear blimp flying over Topeka.

A viewer spotted the iconic aircraft Monday afternoon on the ground at Forbes Field.

On the official Goodyear blimp Twitter account, the company said the blimp was headed to Topeka to visit associates at their Topeka plant to thank them for all they do making tires every day.

A person at Topeka Regional Airport told 13 NEWS the blimp was expected to be at Forbes for a few days.

Another post on the Goodyear blimp account joked “When @KU_Football starts the season 3-0, we send the blimp to Lawrence. Those are just the rules.” The tweet ended “#RockChalk.”

