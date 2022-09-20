Chris Singleton of Cubs fame to speak at Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former baseball player for the Chicago Cubs and now full-time inspirational speaker Chris Singleton will stop by the Washburn University campus.

Washburn University says Chris Singleton, an inspirational speaker and former professional baseball player for the Chicago Cubs, will speak on campus between 7 and 8 p.m. A brief question and answer session and meet and greet will follow.

Washburn noted that the event is free to attend and open to the public.

The University indicated that Singleton will discuss resilience, forgiveness, and unity and share his own journey of forgiveness. The event will be held in Washburn Rooms A&B in the Memorial Union, 1820 SW Jewell Ave.

According to Washburn, Singleton was a freshman outfielder for the Buccaneers baseball team when his mother tragically died in the 2015 Emanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston, S.C. He publicly forgave the shooter the next day - at the last game of the season. He would go on to play for the Chicago Cubs in 2017 until he was released in 2019 to pursue public speaking engagements full-time.

Since then, Washburn said Singleton has made it his mission to spread the word that love is stronger than hate.

“We saw him at NACA and knew his message of perseverance and forgiveness was important for the Washburn and the Topeka community,” said Isaiah Collier, director of student involvement and development. “He’s been through so much in his personal life, in addition to his experience being a professional athlete.”

“Even when you face adversity and obstacles, you have to push through. At the end of the day, love always wins.”

The Washburn Office of Student Involvement and Development and the Campus Activities Board will sponsor the event.

