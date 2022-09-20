Central Kansas firefighters extinguish weekend wildfire

ELLSWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters in central Kansas were able to extinguish a wildfire in Ellsworth Co. over the weekend following a larger blaze the week before.

The Kansas Forest Service says Fire Staff battled a wildfire on Sunday, Sept. 18, that started off of I-70 in Ellsworth Co. and burned into neighboring Lincoln Co.

KFS said Tanker 95 was also called in to help make three water drops. It said all resources have since been released from the fire.

The Service noted that this fire follows another larger fire in Clark Co. last week. It said the western part of the state remains extremely dry and as September winds increase, the potential for large fire growth does too.

KFS urged Kansans to report fires quickly and be aware of any outdoor activities that could spark a wildfire.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.