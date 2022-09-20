Breakfast takes artistic turn for NOTO, Rescue Mission fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Breakfast takes a creative turn this weekend in the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District.

Staci Dawn Ogle visited Eye on NE Kansas to dish about Art Cakes and Brews. The event is a joint fundraiser for NOTO and the Topeka Rescue Mission. People can enjoy breakfast, plus sample fall brews from Norseman and other drinks from Onyx Cafe. 13′s Thomas Schmidt will be among those taking part in a pancake decorating competition.

Art Cakes and Brews is 8 a.m. to Noon Saturday, Sept. 24 at Redbud Park Pavilion, 924 N. Kansas Ave. Tickets are $10 adults and $5 children, with children five and under free. You’re encouraged to get tickets in advance from explorenoto.org.

