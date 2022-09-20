Blind Tiger Brewery prepares for Pop-Up Oktoberfest Celebration 2022

FILE - Oktoberfest at Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant
FILE - Oktoberfest at Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blind Tiger Brewery staff are preparing their lederhosen and dirndls for the Pop-Up Oktoberfest Celebration 2022.

Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant says it on Friday, Sept. 23, it will open its Pop-Up Oktoberfest Celebration, which will remain open until Sunday, Oct. 2. It said that is 10 days of German beer, German food specials, German decorations, German music, dirndls and lederhosen - all at 37th and Kansas Ave. in the Capital City.

Blind Tiger said guests can enjoy any of eight authentic, delicious German beer styles on tap, all brewed at the award-wining brewery:

  • Oktoberfest - A great batch this year
  • Maibock - Our most awarded beer
  • Capital City Kölsch - The lightest of all the German Styles
  • Blind Tiger Bock - Very traditional
  • Fire on the Mountain Smoked Helles - Mild and interesting
  • Basil Beer - Entered in the Great American Beer Festival
  • Munich Dunkles - Former World Champion
  • Smoke Follows Beauty Smoked Bock - Brand new, rich and flavorful

For Oktoberfest, Blind Tiger noted that all beers are served in multiple sizes of traditional German glassware, including the one-liter Masskrug Stein used in Munich - plus the German Glass Beer Boots.

The brewery indicated that with drink specials there always comes food specials. The 2022 Oktoberfest menu includes:

  • Pork Schnitzel  -  pork chop pounded thin, hand-breaded, cooked to golden brown
  • German Bratwurst  -  locally made, boiled in Blind Tiger Beer
  • Giant German Soft Pretzels  -  with Brewmaster’s Mustard or Beer Cheese Dip
  • Cheddar Ale Soup  -  with Ham and Bacon
  • German Potato Salad  -  authentic traditional recipe, served hot
  • German Chocolate Cake  - house-made and rich

Blind Tiger is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Wittenberg
Shooting suspect that sparked alert in Jeff. Co. identified
FILE
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
(File)
Ogden man arrested for raping two women
The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they are...
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
The Shawnee Co. Commission, along with several other county agencies will do business from a...
Five Shawnee Co. agencies set to vacate courthouse next month

Latest News

FILE
Moran: disparity between VA, Operation Deep Dive suicide reports concerning
FILE
School bus hits pedestrian in Clay Center
FILE - CSU's Chris Singleton after being drafted by Cubs
Chris Singleton of Cubs fame to speak at Washburn University
FILE
AG’s Office recovers $12 million for Kansas consumers in 2021