Blind Tiger Brewery prepares for Pop-Up Oktoberfest Celebration 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blind Tiger Brewery staff are preparing their lederhosen and dirndls for the Pop-Up Oktoberfest Celebration 2022.

Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant says it on Friday, Sept. 23, it will open its Pop-Up Oktoberfest Celebration, which will remain open until Sunday, Oct. 2. It said that is 10 days of German beer, German food specials, German decorations, German music, dirndls and lederhosen - all at 37th and Kansas Ave. in the Capital City.

Blind Tiger said guests can enjoy any of eight authentic, delicious German beer styles on tap, all brewed at the award-wining brewery:

Oktoberfest - A great batch this year

Maibock - Our most awarded beer

Capital City Kölsch - The lightest of all the German Styles

Blind Tiger Bock - Very traditional

Fire on the Mountain Smoked Helles - Mild and interesting

Basil Beer - Entered in the Great American Beer Festival

Munich Dunkles - Former World Champion

Smoke Follows Beauty Smoked Bock - Brand new, rich and flavorful

For Oktoberfest, Blind Tiger noted that all beers are served in multiple sizes of traditional German glassware, including the one-liter Masskrug Stein used in Munich - plus the German Glass Beer Boots.

The brewery indicated that with drink specials there always comes food specials. The 2022 Oktoberfest menu includes:

Pork Schnitzel - pork chop pounded thin, hand-breaded, cooked to golden brown

German Bratwurst - locally made, boiled in Blind Tiger Beer

Giant German Soft Pretzels - with Brewmaster’s Mustard or Beer Cheese Dip

Cheddar Ale Soup - with Ham and Bacon

German Potato Salad - authentic traditional recipe, served hot

German Chocolate Cake - house-made and rich

Blind Tiger is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

