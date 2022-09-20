3 Emporia schools under lockdown Tuesday afternoon

Lockdown at Emporia High School on Sept. 20, 2022.
Lockdown at Emporia High School on Sept. 20, 2022.(KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three schools in Emporia have been locked down with at least one of those being a level two lockdown.

KVOE reports that on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20, USD 253 Emporia Public Schools has locked down at least three of its school buildings.

As of 1:30 p.m., Emporia High School, Emporia Middle School and the USD 253 Transitions Building were all under lockdown.

According to reports from the district, the high school is allegedly in a level two lockdown with both transitions and the middle school in a level one lockdown.

13 NEWS has reached out to both the Emporia Police Department and USD 253 for further information.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Wittenberg
Shooting suspect that sparked alert in Jeff. Co. identified
The Shawnee Co. Commission, along with several other county agencies will do business from a...
Five Shawnee Co. agencies set to vacate courthouse next month
FILE
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
(File)
Ogden man arrested for raping two women
LPD: Human remains found in Lawrence

Latest News

FILE
KU granted $2.4 million to add intelligence degrees to national security programs
FILE - Milford Lake
Kansas taxpayers save $30 million after waterway debts paid
FILE
Kansas Supreme Court to host special Oct. 3 session in Parsons
VA suicide rate discrepancies
Moran: disparity between VA, Operation Deep Dive suicide reports concerning