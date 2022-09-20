3 Emporia schools under lockdown Tuesday afternoon

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three schools in Emporia have been locked down with at least one of those being a level two lockdown.

KVOE reports that on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20, USD 253 Emporia Public Schools has locked down at least three of its school buildings.

As of 1:30 p.m., Emporia High School, Emporia Middle School and the USD 253 Transitions Building were all under lockdown.

According to reports from the district, the high school is allegedly in a level two lockdown with both transitions and the middle school in a level one lockdown.

13 NEWS has reached out to both the Emporia Police Department and USD 253 for further information.

