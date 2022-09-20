11 tires damaged causing $3K in damage to Manhattan contracting company

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is investigating after 11 tires were damaged causing $3,000 in damage for a Manhattan contracting company.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, officials were called to the 1800 block of Fair Ln. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said Weisbender Contracting reported a drill had been used to puncture nine trailer tires and two dump truck tires.

According to RCPD, the crime cost the business about $3,000.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

