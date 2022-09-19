Washburn Tech gears up for Fall Open House in October

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech is gearing up for its Fall Open House in October.

Washburn University Institute of Technology says residents are invited to discover their career passion at its Fall Open House from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 5724 SW Huntoon St.

Washburn Tech noted that the come-and-go event is a chance for prospective students and their friends and family to learn about hands-on training opportunities which can lead to rewarding careers offered at the school.

“Washburn Tech offers more than 30 career programs in construction, design & technology, health occupations, hospitality & human services, manufacturing and transportation,” said Ian Marples, associate director of admissions, Washburn Tech. “This event gives our guests the chance to tour our labs, talk to instructors and see students in action.”

The school indicated that a new feature of the fall event will see the addition of business and industry partners. It said representatives of local companies will connect with prospective students who could one day become employees.

Through events like the open house, Washburn Tech said employers have the opportunity to promote their company to tomorrow’s workforce.

The event is free and open to the public. Vistors may arrive at any time and are not required to register while large groups are encouraged to RSVP by calling 785-670-2200.

