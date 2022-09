TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Golf Association has named Addison Alonzo as its 2022 Player of the Year.

Alonzo earned the title by winning the City Match Play in June, and the City Stroke Play in July.

The Topeka West graduate also golfs collegiately at Hutchinson Community College.

