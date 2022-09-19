Tension remains high as candlelight vigil planned for dismissed ESU staffers

About 7% of all staff at Emporia State University will receive either a suspension, dismissal...
About 7% of all staff at Emporia State University will receive either a suspension, dismissal or termination notice by Friday - just two days after the vote to approve a new framework policy.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While tension remains high at Emporia State University, a candlelight vigil has tentatively been planned for staff members that were let go.

KVOE reports that staff member dismissals have been completed at Emporia State University, however, tension remains high on the campus.

Plans are in the midst of finalization for a candlelight vigil to be held tentatively at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. A location for the event has not been announced.

Students also protested outside Plumb Hall several times last week and another has tentatively been planned for Wednesday.

Recently, Emporia State announced plans to seek approval for the Framework for Workforce Management, which was meant to refocus the university’s attention on certain programs - nursing, business, education, library management and information management - while giving it the means to discontinue other programs and let go of staff - including tenured faculty.

On Wednesday last week, the Kansas Board of Regents voted to approve the framework. In the following two days, 33 staff members were notified that they would be dismissed.

KVOE noted that unless staff members are fired for cause, they can work through the academic year and be eligible for three months of severance pay. Affected staffers can also appeal with a process that takes 100 days or longer.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they are...
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
Brianna Nowak
Woman arrested after alleged attempt to steal truck, trailer full of horses
FILE
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
FILE
One taken to hospital after illegal U-turn on I-70 leads to 3 vehicle crash

Latest News

The Shawnee Co. Commission, along with several other county agencies will do business from a...
Five Shawnee Co. agencies set to vacate courthouse next month
Kansas flag
Settlement mandated report indicates Kansas’ child welfare system improving
Chiefs fan tailgating ahead of home opener (9/15)
Chiefs Live Tailgaters
FILE - Riley County Police Department
RCPD investigates two separate cases after windows shattered in Manhattan