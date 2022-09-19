Tension remains high as candlelight vigil planned for dismissed ESU staffers

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While tension remains high at Emporia State University, a candlelight vigil has tentatively been planned for staff members that were let go.

KVOE reports that staff member dismissals have been completed at Emporia State University, however, tension remains high on the campus.

Plans are in the midst of finalization for a candlelight vigil to be held tentatively at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. A location for the event has not been announced.

Students also protested outside Plumb Hall several times last week and another has tentatively been planned for Wednesday.

Recently, Emporia State announced plans to seek approval for the Framework for Workforce Management, which was meant to refocus the university’s attention on certain programs - nursing, business, education, library management and information management - while giving it the means to discontinue other programs and let go of staff - including tenured faculty.

On Wednesday last week, the Kansas Board of Regents voted to approve the framework. In the following two days, 33 staff members were notified that they would be dismissed.

KVOE noted that unless staff members are fired for cause, they can work through the academic year and be eligible for three months of severance pay. Affected staffers can also appeal with a process that takes 100 days or longer.

